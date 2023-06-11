Utica Police investigate possible drive-by shooting

Utica, N.Y.--Utica police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting on Brinckerhoff Avenue in Sunday afternoon.
Utica police say they were called to the 1600 block of Brinkerhoff Ave around 1:15 Sunday afternoon for a report of shots fired. Officers found several shell casings on the street. It's not known if anyone was hit by the bullets and UPD is still trying to get information on a suspect.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to call Utica Police at (315) 223-3461 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.