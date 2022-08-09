Utica Police investigate serious one car crash

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Fire and Police crews were called to the scene of a serious one car crash on Tuesday evening.
Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 the accident happened on Route 49 at the Route 12 bridge just after 9 p.m.
According to police, two people were sent to the hospital and their conditions are not known at this time.
Route 49 eastbound near I-790 is closed and traffic is being rerouted to Route 12 South in that area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.