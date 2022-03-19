Utica Police investigate two shots fired incidents

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Police are investigating two shots fired incidents.
The first happened at 1403 Oneida Street in Utica at around 11:40 pm on Friday. Utica Police say windows to two different apartments were struck. No one inside was injured.
The second incident happened early Saturday morning. Utica Police responded to a shots fired investigation that occurred at 1403 Bleecker Street, Utica.
The resident heard a loud noise and woke up to find a projectile on the floor of his bedroom. No one was hurt. A 9mm shell casing was located in the street outside the building. Anyone with information about these two crimes is asked to please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556.