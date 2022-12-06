Utica Police investigating a shooting at Oneida Square Tuesday night

UTICA, N.Y. -- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Utica Police units were dispatched to Oneida Square regarding a shots fired investigation.
Police located multiple casings on the sidewalk, and shortly after learned an individual with a gunshot wound to the leg had gone to St. Luke’s Hospital.
Police spoke with the victim at the hospital, where it was learned this individual was standing on the sidewalk, when individuals approached the victim and began shooting.
The case is under investigation by the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at (315) 223-3556 or you can submit an anonymous tip online, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.