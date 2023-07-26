Utica Police Investigating Shooting that Happened this Morning

UTICA, N.Y. -- This morning at 1:50, Utica Police and Utica Fire units responded to the 500 block of Nichols Street regarding a shooting.
"Upon arrival they were met a group of individuals who refused to provide information, only that a 17-year-old male was shot in the arm," UPD said.
The male who was shot was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
UPD added that "no additional information would be provided by the victim or any associates. Several spent casings were located in the roadway near the residence."
This case is assigned to the Major Crimes Unit.
UPD is asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 315-223-3556.
You can also contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com with a 100 percent anonymous tip.