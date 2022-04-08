 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mohawk River At Little Falls.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Water overflows onto
Route 5S near Fort Herkimer and farm fields are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.0 feet this afternoon.
It will then fall to 12.9 feet and begin rising again
tomorrow morning. It will rise to 13.0 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall again and remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/22/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mohawk River
Little Falls
Flood Stage: 15.0
Observed Stage at Fri 9 am: 14.2
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 15.0
Fri 8 pm 14.1
Sat 2 am 13.1
Sat 8 am 12.9
Sat 2 pm 13.0
Sat 8 pm 13.0
Sun 2 am 12.9
Sun 8 am 12.5
Sun 2 pm 12.1
Sun 8 pm 11.7
Mon 2 am 11.3

&&

Utica police officer breaks finger arresting combative suspect

Abdulahi Abdulahi

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica police officer broke a finger Friday while trying to arrest a man refusing to leave a business on Washington Street.

Officers were called to the business around 9:30 a.m. when 31-year-old Abdulahi Abdulahi refused to leave after repeatedly being asked to do so.

When police tried to escort Abduhlahi outside, they say he became combative and pushed one of the officers. The suspect started to fight with the officer as he was trying to take him into custody, forcing the officer to tackle him to the ground. After a brief struggle, Abdulahi was placed under arrest.

Police say the arresting officer broke his finger during the struggle, which will require corrective surgery.

Abdulahi was charged with second-degree assault, harassment and resisting arrest.

He is currently being held in the Oneida County jail.

