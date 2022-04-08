Utica police officer breaks finger arresting combative suspect

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica police officer broke a finger Friday while trying to arrest a man refusing to leave a business on Washington Street.
Officers were called to the business around 9:30 a.m. when 31-year-old Abdulahi Abdulahi refused to leave after repeatedly being asked to do so.
When police tried to escort Abduhlahi outside, they say he became combative and pushed one of the officers. The suspect started to fight with the officer as he was trying to take him into custody, forcing the officer to tackle him to the ground. After a brief struggle, Abdulahi was placed under arrest.
Police say the arresting officer broke his finger during the struggle, which will require corrective surgery.
Abdulahi was charged with second-degree assault, harassment and resisting arrest.
He is currently being held in the Oneida County jail.