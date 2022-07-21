Utica Police Officer sentenced following assault on suspect

UTICA, N.Y. – Matthew Felitto, the former Utica police officer who stomped on the head of a restrained suspect in custody was sentenced today, in a federal court in Syracuse.
Fellito pleaded guilty to violating the constitutionally protected right of an arrestee to be free from excessive force from a law enforcement officer.
He went on to admit kicking the suspect several times in the face and upper chest back in September of 2020.
Fellito was sentenced to two years probation, a $7,500 fine and 100 hours of community service.