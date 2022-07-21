Utica police officer sentenced in excessive force case

UTICA, N.Y. – Matthew Felitto, the former Utica police officer who stomped on the head of a restrained suspect in custody was sentenced today, in a federal court in Syracuse.
Felitto pleaded guilty to violating the constitutionally protected right of an arrestee to be free from excessive force from a law enforcement officer.
RELATED: DA explains why UPD officer wasn't prosecuted in Oneida County Court
He went on to admit kicking the suspect, Kerwin Taylor, several times in the face and upper chest back in September of 2020.
Felitto was sentenced to two years probation, a $7,500 fine and 100 hours of community service.
Taylor received a $150,000 settlement from the City of Utica in September of 2021.