Utica Police on scene of a standoff on Linwood Place Monday afternoon

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were on the scene of a standoff located on Linwood Place Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Utica Police Department told NEWSChannel 2 the individual had been inside his home with a knife. Police say the individual was barricaded inside the home. The situation followed a domestic incident that happened earlier in the day, Monday. According to officials, the situation first began around 12:45 p.m.
The SWAT team was also on scene attempting to get the individual to come out from the home.
According to police, as of 6 p.m. on Monday the suspect had been taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation. The individual will be charged, those charges are unknown at this time. NEWSChannel 2 will have more information once it becomes available.