Utica Police on scene of standoff on Linwood Place

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police are on the scene of a standoff located on Linwood Place.
Officials with the Utica Police Department told NEWSChannel 2 the individual is inside his home with a weapon. Police tell us the individual is barricaded inside the home, at this time. This situation is following a domestic incident that happened earlier in the day, Monday. According to officials, the situation first began around 12:45 p.m.
The SWAT team is also on scene attempting to get the individual to come out from the home.
