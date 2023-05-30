Utica Police search for suspects in Valley View vandalism

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Police are asking for your help as they investigate a series of incidents involving damage to Valley View Gold Course.
Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that during the late overnight hours into the early morning, groups of individuals have accessed the area where the carts are housed and damaged fencing and protective areas. The carts are then taken and driven through the course, causing further damage to golf course areas.
Police ask if you are able to provide information please contact them at 315-223- 3510 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.