Utica police searching for 5 stolen puppies

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for information following the theft of five puppies from a home on Dudley Avenue.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, police were called to the residence after a woman returned home to find her five 3-week-old French bulldog puppies missing.
Police say the woman was gone for a short time, and came home to find a window was forcibly opened and the puppies were not in their enclosure.
Because the puppies are so young, police are asking for help from the public in locating them and returning them home safely.
Police are working on a description of the puppies to share in an effort to find them.
Anyone with information is asked to call UPD at 315-223-3510 or leave a tip at: www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.