Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate snow and mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations up to an inch. Locally, a glaze of ice will be
possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland,
Delaware, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation has become lighter but
intensity may increase for short periods of time. Reduced
visibilities will be possible under snow showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica police searching for 5 stolen puppies

  Updated
  • 0
Utica Police Department

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for information following the theft of five puppies from a home on Dudley Avenue.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, police were called to the residence after a woman returned home to find her five 3-week-old French bulldog puppies missing.

Police say the woman was gone for a short time, and came home to find a window was forcibly opened and the puppies were not in their enclosure.

Because the puppies are so young, police are asking for help from the public in locating them and returning them home safely.

Police are working on a description of the puppies to share in an effort to find them.

Anyone with information is asked to call UPD at 315-223-3510 or leave a tip at: www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

