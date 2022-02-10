Utica police searching for suspect who shot at man in vehicle on Stark Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Police say a man was inside his vehicle when someone started shooting at it on Stark Street early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 900 block just before 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and a man got out and started shooting at him.
Police say the vehicle was hit at least four times, and several .22 caliber shell casings were found at the scene.
The GIVE unit is investigating and searching for suspects.
Anyone with information can call 315-223-3533 or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-790-8477.