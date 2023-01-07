Utica Police seek information in month-old shooting

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting in the 1300 block of Kemble Street that happened back on December 6th.
Police say on December 6th, 2022 at approximately 10:15PM, they were dispatched to the area of Walker St and Kemble St regarding multiple shots fired.
As the officers were conducting a canvas, an officer working security at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital advised that a male had just walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Based on information gathered, police say the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble St.
Officers went to that location and were directed to an upstairs bedroom where multiple rounds had been fired through the bedroom window. They say the victim was struck while inside the bedroom.
Additionally, while conducting the safety sweep of this residence to ensure no other parties were struck, the officers say encountered a juvenile male in possession of a loaded handgun. The officers detained the juvenile and secured the loaded weapon.
Due to his age, his identity will not be released, and charges are pending.
Upon checking the area immediately around the residence, the officers located multiple spent casings in the rear yard of the house.
The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening.
Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556 or submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).