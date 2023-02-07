Utica receives $65,000 in grants from National Grid

UTICA, N.Y. -- $65,000 in grants were given to the City of Utica from National Grid as part of it's community investment initiative.
Most of the money will go toward upgrades to the Greenman Fields, located along Burrstone Road. The lighting at the fields will be enhanced to help improve safety and energy. The remaining $15,000 will fund the planting of trees along Euclid Road in North Utica and Erie Street in West Utica.
“New development and investment is transforming the Mohawk Valley and having a direct impact on the city of Utica. Improving the city’s streetscapes and access to parks like Greenman Fields enhances the quality of life for those living and working in the city and provides an inviting landing spot for those relocating to the area,” Alberto Bianchetti, Regional Director of Customer and Community Engagement for National Grid said.
The grant aligns with the Project C initiative which is National Grid's commitment to improving the communities it serves.