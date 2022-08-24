Utica residents react to Biden student loan forgiveness announcement

The Biden Administration's announcement that up to $20,000 of student loan debt will be forgiven is a dream come true for thousands of Americans. For people who have student loans, Like Kevin Morales of Utica, it will help with debt incurred during the pandemic.
According to Morales, "With this whole pandemic going on, the debt has been there and one of the things was the student loans so that will definitely help a lot."
Another Utica resident with student loans, Manuel Mccomb also felt today's announcement was positive.
"To be honest, it’s a plus, one it'll jump credit scores up. Two the plans and the payments themselves, those were the biggest problems. Taking something as little as 10 or $20,000 and spreading it out over 20 years is just ridiculous." Mccomb said.
Michael Joyce, a student at Utica University said that he doesn't have student loans, but that today's announcement will help people who may not be able to afford to repay the loans.
Joyce explained that “"I think it’s great for the people that really need it. Its definitely going to help a lot of people who can’t get into school by helping them out."