 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of the
Thurway and could approach 8 inches in some spots.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica Schools have decided to phase out $4 million weapons system

  • 0

Weapons detector system to be replaced at Proctor

UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system.

Interim Superintendent, brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former Superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.

Following the stabbing, the district changed protocol. NewsChannel 2 spoke with Superintendent Nolan who said the new equipment will cost the school $250,000 and the district will also be increasing the hours of the security staff.

As far as recouping the millions of dollars invested in the Evolv System, Nolan said, the district will have to decide on what course of action they will take with the vendor.