Utica Sign Gets Some Repairs

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica sign that can be seen from the Thruway and other roadways needed repair.
Imagine being the one to go all the way up there to fix it.
That's what Utica Sign and Graphics was working on yesterday.
We took some calls about people on the catwalk at the top of the tower.
The A in UTICA needed some rehab due to wind damage.
Crews also did some electrical rewiring.
They were definitely turning heads.
Larry Geer, graphics production manager at Utica Sign and Graphics, said, "It's big in more ways than one. The tower is 125 feet tall and we fabricated all the letters."
Frank Giotto of Fiber Instrument Sales is the man behind the tower.
He designed it, and he funded it.
In 2013, it was erected.
The tower is now owned and operated by Oneida County.