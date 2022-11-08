Utica sky watchers catch glimpse of "Beaver Blood Moon"

UTICA, N.Y. -- Night-time sky watchers in Utica may have caught a glimpse of a rare "Beaver Blood Moon" sighting, early Tuesday morning.
The earth, moon and sun aligned to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. This event marks the second Blood Moon of the year, following one that happened in mid-may.
Skywatchers in Asia and Australia were able to see it as well with their evening moonrise, while observers in North America saw the spectacle in the early morning hours before the sun rose.
A beautiful and rare sighting that won't be seen again until March of 2025. See some of the pictures sent to us below!