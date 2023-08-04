 Skip to main content
Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo Tonight and Tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Bank Center was transformed for the 2023 Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo.

The Rodeo and Expo featured cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation, including some nationally ranked inside the top-10.

The participants competed for large cash prizes

The Utica Stampede began at 7 p.m. on Friday night and will conclude with a second night Saturday at 7 p.m.

The event is an official American Professional Rodeo Association event.

The 2023 Utica Stampede featured eight events including:

  • Bull riding
  • Bareback Horse Riding
  • Saddle Bronc Horse Riding
  • Barrel Racing
  • Breakaway Roping
  • Team Roping
  • Tie Down Roping
  • Steer Wrestling

Tickets for Saturday's (8/5) event are $20.

