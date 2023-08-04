Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo Tonight and Tomorrow

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Bank Center was transformed for the 2023 Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo.
The Rodeo and Expo featured cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation, including some nationally ranked inside the top-10.
The participants competed for large cash prizes
The Utica Stampede began at 7 p.m. on Friday night and will conclude with a second night Saturday at 7 p.m.
The event is an official American Professional Rodeo Association event.
The 2023 Utica Stampede featured eight events including:
- Bull riding
- Bareback Horse Riding
- Saddle Bronc Horse Riding
- Barrel Racing
- Breakaway Roping
- Team Roping
- Tie Down Roping
- Steer Wrestling
Tickets for Saturday's (8/5) event are $20.