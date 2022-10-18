Utica Superintendent, Bruce Karam, placed on administrative leave

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica School Board, at a special meeting Tuesday night, placed long-time superintendent, Bruce Karam on administrative leave, pending the completion of an independent investigation.
There was no mention of what is being investigated and by whom. A group of people, including current and former district employees, were at the meeting. Some cheered when the resolution to place him on leave was passed.
"Because the district became a very toxic environment for its employees because of his leadership," Karen Pulice, said.
Pulice says she was a food service supervisor for the district for nearly 24 years, before her position was eliminated.
"Now, we can focus back on the kids and having employees that are happy, wanting to come to work every day and not have a pit in their stomach because it was so toxic here," Pulice said.
Bruce Karam declined to comment, but released a statement, saying, in part: "It appears that, because of a personal vendetta by the President of the Board of Education, he and three other Board Members have voted to place me on administrative leave. No charges have been filed against me. No allegations or accusations against me of any kind have been investigated or substantiated by the District or any other authority.....It is therefore my intention to immediately commence legal action against the Utica City School District."
The Board appointed Brian Nolan acting superintendent.
"I'm what's called an independent monitor. I work for the Syracuse City School District at one of their turnaround middle schools. A turnaround school is a school that had been closed by the state then had reopened, and had to reopen with a plan. I monitored, making sure they're meeting the requirements of the plan," Nolan said, adding that he planned to be at the Utica District Offices 7:30 Wednesday morning.
"I'm gonna go right out to the 13 schools. I want to go meet with each building principal. I want to let them know I'm here, I want to let them know I'm here to support them and serve them," Nolan said.
Nolan said he was contacted by the Board about this less than a week ago.
Bruce Karam has been with the Utica City School District for 33 years, the past 11 as superintendent.