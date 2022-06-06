Utica teen facing attempted murder charges

Utica, N.Y. -- A Utica teen is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting on Sunday on the 700 block of Mary Street.
Due the suspect's age, 17, his identity will not be released.
Utica Police say they responded to a shots fired investigation just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival they were directed to several spent shell casings near the address in question. They also spoke with a party who stated that they aided an individual who was shot, and that the victim had self-transported to the hospital. Soon thereafter information was received that a victim had walked into St. Elizabeth's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Through the investigation it was learned that a dark in color sedan had slowly passed the location where numerous individuals were standing outside. As the vehicle passed, the rear seat passenger displayed a handgun out of the window and fired several shots at the group, striking one individual and striking at least two nearby residences.
Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit were called back to work to be assigned the investigation. Police were able to develop a positive vehicle identification and located the vehicle at the registered address.
As the investigation progressed a suspect was developed, and on June 6th, 2022 the suspect was located and interviewed. Subsequent to this, the 17 year old male was charged with:
Attempted Murder in the second degree
Criminal Possession of Weapon in the second degree