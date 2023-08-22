UTICA, N.Y. -- The official opening of the Utica Underground Railroad and Abolition Self-Guided Walking Tour takes place this week.
The Oneida County Freedom Trail announced the self-guided tour will be open on Wednesday, Aug. 23. There will be a reception at 4 p.m. for the opening at 98 Genesee Street.
The self-guided tour is one mile long. And there are signs located at five stops along the route.
According to the Oneida County Freedom Trail Commission, "Three of the sites relate directly to the Underground Railroad, one of which is the Hayden Building. Here in 1836, two men who had escaped from Virginia were captured by slave catchers. A crowd of Black men rescued the two freedom seekers and sent them on to Oswego. We will meet in front of the actual building where this took place. Another unique site is Mechanics Hall, where Frederick Douglass spoke, and the Hutchinson family sang abolitionist songs."
The Commission's official website states that Mechanic's Hall is on the northwest corner of Liberty and Hotel streets.
Also, according to their website, "the Oneida County Freedom Trail Commission has been actively studying the Underground Railroad in Oneida County, New York since its first meeting of February 10, 2001."
The Committee also said that "certain citizens of Oneida County, and particularly Utica, played significant roles in promoting the immediate abolition of slavery as an institution throughout the country."
One of them was the Rev. Beriah Green, head of the Oneida Institute of Whitesboro.
She was "an outspoken foe of slavery on moral grounds and was opposed to the colonization idea as the alternative to abolition," according to the Committee's website.
Another was Alvan Stewart.
"In 1832, Alvan Stewart, an abolitionist lawyer, moved to Utica and started the Utica Anti-Slavery Society. He and Rev. Green issued a call for a State Convention to be held in Utica on October 21, 1835, for the purpose of forming a State anti-slavery society. It was proposed to hold the meeting in the courtroom on the second floor of the old Academy at Chancellor Square, but a group of citizens met and declared that the hall of justice should not be desecrated by such a radical meeting. As a result, the Common Council rescinded its permission and arrangements were made to hold the convention at the Second Presbyterian Church (later the Bleecker Street Baptist Church) on the corner of Bleecker and Charlotte streets on October 21, 1835 at 10 a.m., and among those invited to attend was Gerrit Smith. Smith came to the convention merely as a spectator, but his experience here was to change him from a passive to a militant abolitionist, one of the greatest in the country," the Committee stated on its website.
The beginning of the abolitionist movement started in Oneida County in 1833.
For more on the Oneida County Freedom Trail, click here.
Mary Hayes Gordon, co-chair of the Oneida County Freedom Trail Commission, said that "many of the stories that are told on this tour about the history and fight for freedom in our area are mostly unknown. Our goal is to give people the chance to meet those who came before us and have a better understanding of their work to build a society based on freedom."
This walking tour was made possible through funding from the Oneida County and Oneida Indian Nation Partners in Prosperity Grant. There was also strong support from the City of Utica, Hayes Gordon added.