Utica University 2023 Commencement

UTICA, N.Y. -- Parents and friends crowded the Adirondack bank center for Utica University's 2023 commencement ceremony.
Utica University President Laura Casamento was at the ceremony to give her last commencement speech following her retirement from the university.
Casamento had an impromptu selfie-moment with the seniors and would go on to conclude her speech with some words of encouragement for the graduating seniors.
"From the moment you arrived here in Utica, we encouraged you to make a future beyond your imagining," Casamento said. "Whatever life may bring, you can rely on the strong foundation you built during your time here giving you the confidence to meet every challenge and succeed. I know you can do just that."