Utica University announces 2023 Undergrad Commencement speaker, Greg Sankey

UTICA, N.Y. – Auburn, N.Y. native, Greg Sankey was announced Monday, as Utica University’s Undergraduate Commencement speaker for 2023.
Sankey earned his master’s degree from Syracuse University and his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York College at Cortland. He and his wife, Cathy, currently reside in Birmingham, Alabama.
Sankey’s career began at Utica where he served as director of intramural sports, currently he is the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). A 14-member Division 1 athletic conference and a leader in the national landscape for intercollegiate athletics. He was named Executive Associate Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer in 2012.
The SEC is regarded as the most successful college athletic conference in the nation, a position granted during Sankey’s time as commissioner. SEC member institutions have won 37 national championships, including five of the past seven College Football Playoff National Championships.
“We are privileged to welcome Greg Sankey back to Utica. The story of his incredible achievements and the position of prominence he has earned is widely and rightfully known. Less known but equally impressive are the remarkable details of his journey from a first-generation college student to one of the most powerful figures in sports. His story is a powerful inspiration for our graduates as they set out on their own professional journeys.” Utica University President, Laura Casamento said.
The Utica University Commencement ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023.