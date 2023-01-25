Utica University Board of Trustees censured by Faculty Senate

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Any wintry mix will change to rain by the overnight hours as temperatures rise slightly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&