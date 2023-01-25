 Skip to main content
Utica University Board of Trustees censured by Faculty Senate

  Updated
  • 0

UU Board of Trustees Censured

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Faculty Senate of Utica University voted Wednesday, to publicly censure the Board of Trustees with the chairperson, Bob Brvenik.

The vote was 108 yes to 15 no. This decision comes shortly after an announcement by President, Casamento and Brvenik to recommend the elimination of more than a dozen majors. Among the majors that would go away completely would be chemistry, healthcare management, philosophy, and others. They also recommended the revision of several majors and programs.

“The leadership is trying to radically reshape the very character of this institution without meaningful faculty input,” AAUP Utica/AFT 6786 President, Leonore Fleming said.

There is a college community, online comment period going on which can be found by clicking here. The Board of Trustees will take up the outgoing president's recommendations in mid-February.

