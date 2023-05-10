Utica University dedicates field to President Casamento

Utica University honored retiring president Dr. Laura Casamento, the first woman president of the institution, as they renamed the new track and field complex in her honor.
The Laura M. Casamento Track and Field Complex comes with a brand-new track, bleachers, and a multipurpose turf field. The dedication ceremony honored her contributions to Utica University such as increasing external funding, making the cost of attending the university more affordable and improving graduation rates.
Dr. Casamento explained what it meant to her for this dedication: "It's overwhelming and humbling you know, I'm born and raised here and I spent the first 13 years of my life in West Utica and so what this institution means to the area, what it means to the region, and it's so close to my heart and to be honored in this way by our board for the service that I've given to the University is just more than I could ever ask for."
She also stated that the new complex adds to the quality of life for student athletes. With the new addition, sport programs will no longer compete for practice time and playing surfaces and will allow them to have more practical practice times in the future.