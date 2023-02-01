Utica University soccer player partners with Dunkins' student-athlete program

UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin' Donuts celebrated its collegiate name, image and likeness partnership with Utica University soccer player, Julianna Beaulieu at its Mohawk Street location.
Beaulieu is a junior forward at Utica University and a member of Team Dunkin’, the brand’s recruiting class of 31 exceptional student-athletes. Athletes who are chosen from across the nation are being honored by having their favorite Dunkin’ drink featured at Dunkin’ locations in their college town. Beaulieu’s favorite drink of choice is a medium Vanilla Latte with almond milk and an extra pump of vanilla.
Beaulieu helped serve guests at Dunkin' and took some treats to Varsity and Junior Varsity Girls soccer players at Proctor High School, for National Girls & Women in Sports Day. The special day recognizes the confidence, strength and character that women gain through sports participation.
The newest Team Dunkin’ class has grown from the original two athletes chosen in 2022 to now 31 student-athletes and counting.