Utica Woman Killed in Montgomery County Crash

Florida, N.Y.-- A Utica woman was killed in an accident early Sunday morning on the New York State Thruway near Amsterdam.
According to the New York State Police, the accident happened just before 1:30 this morning in the eastbound lanes in the Town of Florida. New York state police say that 55-year-old Steven Humphrey of Utica rear ended a tractor trailer driven by 32-year-old Ronnie Peguero of Middletown. The crash caused the Toyota Prius Humphrey was driving to catch fire. Both the truck and Prius pulled over to try and remove the Humphrey’s passenger. State police say that passenger, 81-year-old Judith Humphrey of Utica suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was transported to Albany Medical Center pending an autopsy. Steven Humphrey was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in Amsterdam with non-life-threatening injuries. Peguero was not injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.