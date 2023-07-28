 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utica Woman Takes Part in Blind Soccer Event

  • 0
Blind Soccer

Logo Courtesy of U.S. Association of Blind Athletes/Canva

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A Utica woman is going to soccer camp next week, but it might not be what you think.

Samantha Longo will wear a blindfold to learn how to best coach those who are blind and visually impaired.

She's one of 12 coaches from across the country attending the camp at Rutgers University.

Longo will be there on behalf of the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Utica.

Blind Soccer debuted at the 2004 Paralympics and has become the fastest-growing paralympic sport in the world, being played in over 60 countries.

The U.S. has never fielded a team, but that will all change in 2028.

Ukrainian Teens Spend 2 Weeks at Camp Turk

Ukrainian Teens Spend 2 Weeks at Camp Turk

There are all sorts of sports, both on land and in the water. From basketball to soccer to volleyball to swimming and kayaking, the teens from Ukraine and from around the U.S. get involved in the games and activities. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you