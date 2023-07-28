Utica Woman Takes Part in Blind Soccer Event

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A Utica woman is going to soccer camp next week, but it might not be what you think.

Samantha Longo will wear a blindfold to learn how to best coach those who are blind and visually impaired.

She's one of 12 coaches from across the country attending the camp at Rutgers University.

Longo will be there on behalf of the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Utica.

Blind Soccer debuted at the 2004 Paralympics and has become the fastest-growing paralympic sport in the world, being played in over 60 countries.

The U.S. has never fielded a team, but that will all change in 2028.

From the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes: "Blind soccer, also known as 5-a-side soccer or football 5-a-side, is an adaptation of soccer for athletes with a vision impairment. The sport has been governed by the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) since 1996 and it is played with modified FIFA rules. Blind soccer debuted at the Paralympic Games for the first time at the Athens 2004 Paralympics and has been contested at every Games since. Blind soccer is played in 60 countries and has become the fastest-growing Paralympic sport in the world. With the LA 2028 Paralympic Games and an automatic bid for the United States on the horizon, USABA began its blind soccer programming in 2018. In 2019, USABA became a member organization of US Soccer. Most recently, USABA held a blind soccer development camp in Colorado Springs in 2021 with 11 players, three coaches and two officials from 10 different states in attendance," the organization's website states.

