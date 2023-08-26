Utica Zoo Hosts 3rd Annual African Painted Dog Day

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo hosted its annual African Painted Dog Day from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.
The day was created so people can learn all about the African Painted Dogs, which is considered to be an endangered species as the population has decreased over the years.
At the event, those in attendance were able to learn all about the endangered Dogs through various presentations, informational displays and more.
International Speaker and Conservationist Wilton Nsimango of the Painted Dog Conservation in Zimbabwe was a guest at the event.
Nsimango spoke about what is being done to protect the species and opportunities to become involved in international conservation efforts on behalf of African Painted Dogs.
One thing he highlighted was snares (traps) and how they claim the lives of many African Painted Dogs. One thing Nsimango's team does it head out and collect these snares, which are then turned into art and sold. The proceeds from the snare art goes back towards to the Painted Dog Conservation.
The Utica Zoo currently has three African Painted Dogs. Each of the Dogs are female and have been with the Zoo since 2020.
Zoological Manager of Husbandry Melanie Entelisano gave lessons to those who were present at the African Painted Dog exhibit.
"Today is world African Painted Dog Day and it's a whole day to bring awareness to the African Painted Dog as a species, just about them in general and the issues and threats they face in the wild," Entelisano said.
According to Entelisano, there are only 6,500 African Painted Dogs left in the wild, which is why it's important to spread the awareness.
To learn more about the African Painted Dogs, you can visit the Painted Dog Conservation's website by clicking here.
Information about African Painted Dogs provided by the Utica Zoo:
About African Painted Dogs:
Also known as the African Wild dog, Cape Hunting Dog, or – simply – Painted Dog, African Painted Dogs are an endangered canine native to Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, and Mozambique. Their primary threats include human expansion, being hunted by farmers fearing – inaccurately – for their livestock, and getting caught in traps left by poachers desperate for a quick profit through “bush mean” OR by traps intended for big game animals (which coincidentally also happen to be Painted Dog prey).
About African Painted Dog Conservation:
Painted Dog Conservation is a non-profit organization registered in Zimbabwe who have put together a conservation model that includes conservation, education, and outreach programs in an effort to protect the African painted dog species. These efforts span everything from their Anti-Poaching Unit team which patrol local areas daily to provide a direct form of protection for the dogs, and a Rehabilitation Facility.