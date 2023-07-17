 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Utica Zoo hosts member appreciation night

Zoo members enjoyed a special night at the zoo.

UTICA, NY - The Utica Zoo held its annual meeting and member appreciation night at the zoo, Monday evening.

Besides getting the chance to check out all the zoo has to offer, members were treated to refreshments from Kookie's Q, and live music from Spencer Morgan.

They also learned about everything the zoo had accomplished over the past year, like the opening of the new North American River Otter exhibit. The zoo is now offering scooter pals to make it more fun and easier to get around.

Members also got a glimpse at what lies ahead for the zoo.

"Our big announcement is that we've launched a $1 million campaign for a new red panda habitat," says executive director Andria Heath. "The new habitat will be completely four seasoned for the red pandas, the visitors, and our staff".

The Utica Zoo is open all year round, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

