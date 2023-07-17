Utica Zoo hosts member appreciation night

UTICA, NY - The Utica Zoo held its annual meeting and member appreciation night at the zoo, Monday evening.
Besides getting the chance to check out all the zoo has to offer, members were treated to refreshments from Kookie's Q, and live music from Spencer Morgan.
They also learned about everything the zoo had accomplished over the past year, like the opening of the new North American River Otter exhibit. The zoo is now offering scooter pals to make it more fun and easier to get around.
Members also got a glimpse at what lies ahead for the zoo.
"Our big announcement is that we've launched a $1 million campaign for a new red panda habitat," says executive director Andria Heath. "The new habitat will be completely four seasoned for the red pandas, the visitors, and our staff".
The Utica Zoo is open all year round, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas.