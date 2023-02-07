Utica Zoo offering first 'Night Prowl' tour on Feb. 17

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo is offering its first 'Night Prowl" tour of the year on Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Small groups will be guided around the zoo, experiencing fun activities as a way of learning more about nocturnal animals and their adaptations. Visitors may also have the chance to meet some of the Zoo’s nocturnal animals.
Two guided tours will be given, each lasting about 45 minutes. For families with younger children, there is a Children's Zoo tour that they may enjoy more.
The cost to participate in the guided tours is $10 for adult zoo members and $8 for children. For non-members, the cost is $14 for adults and $10 for children. There is a limited number of tickets and they must be purchased in advance online.