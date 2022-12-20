 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 45 to 50 knots.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Utica's Jewish community celebrates Hanukah

  • 0

Chabad of the Mohawk Valley lights Menorah in Liberty Bell Park

UTICA, NY – Tuesday was the third night of Hanukah, and members of the local Jewish community gathered in downtown Utica to light a giant Menorah.

They were joined by Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and other officials in Utica’s Liberty Bell Park for the ceremony. The event included music, latkes, donuts, chocolate gelts, and crafts for the kids.

Rabbi Levi Yitzchok from the Chabad of the Mohawk Valley, said with the increase of Anti-Semitic acts, both foreign and domestic, it was nice to see such a large turnout.

"That we’re able to celebrate any religion publicly without any problem, and do it with great joy publicly, and especially this year, it’s called Hakhel, ‘the Year of Gathering’, so it’s special that we’re able to come together and be one on this special occasion”.

Public Menorah lightings will also take place in New Hartford on Wednesday at the Hannford Plaza on Kellogg Road, and Thursday in Herkimer, at the Municipal Building on Green Street.

Recommended for you