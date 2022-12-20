 Skip to main content
Utica's Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah

  • Updated
  • 0

Chabad of the Mohawk Valley lights Menorah in Liberty Bell Park

UTICA, NY – Tuesday was the third night of Hanukkah, and members of the local Jewish community gathered in downtown Utica to light a giant Menorah.

They were joined by Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and other officials in Utica’s Liberty Bell Park for the ceremony. The event included music, latkes, donuts, chocolates, and crafts for the kids.

Rabbi Levi Yitzchok from the Chabad of the Mohawk Valley, said with the increase of Anti-Semitic acts, both foreign and domestic, it was nice to see such a large turnout.

"That we’re able to celebrate any religion publicly without any problem, and do it with great joy publicly, and especially this year, it’s called Hakhel, ‘the Year of Gathering’, so it’s special that we’re able to come together and be one on this special occasion”.

Public Menorah lightings will also take place in New Hartford on Wednesday at the Hannaford Plaza on Kellogg Road, and Thursday in Herkimer, at the Municipal Building on Green Street.

