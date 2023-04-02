Utica's Peregrine Falcons lay first egg of the year

Utica,N.Y.--The first egg of the year has been laid by the pair of falcons that call the 15th floor of the Adirondack Bank building in downtown home.
The Utica peregrine falcon project says the first egg was laid just before 12:30 this morning and is the first of what is expected to be 4 eggs that will be laid. The pair of falcons, named Astrid and Ares have called downtown Utica home since 2014 and have produced a total of 26 young. The pair also made history by becoming the first peregrine falcons ever known to successfully breed in Utica and Oneida county. It’s estimated that the pair of birds is 13 years old. Officials from the falcon project say the eggs should begin hatching in early May. They have a live stream of several cameras on their website.