UU Holding Professional Clothing Drive Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University's Thurston Center for Career Readiness is hosting a professional clothing drive on Wednesday.
The Center offers a Career Closet that provides free professional clothing to students for job or school interviews, internships, conferences and other professional activities.
UU is collecting new or lightly worm professional clothing like suits, dresses, shirts, tops, pants, ties, shoes, etc. for the Career Closet.
Donations are being accepted at White Hall Circle, 1600 Burrstone Road on the campus from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.