VA clinic to move from Bainbridge to Oneonta for more centralized service to veterans

ONEONTA, NY (WKTV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will open a VA Clinic in Oneonta this month.
Upon notification of the impending expiration of the contract at the Bainbridge Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) location, VA initiated its normal federal solicitation and award process.
In response to a request, an additional assessment of Veteran geographic and accessibility data was conducted to ensure maximized benefit for Veterans in the area.
During this process, VA’s primary consideration remained focused on its ability to effectively meet the needs of Veterans, improving access, and enhancing care while meeting federal regulations and requirements.
As a result, the Stratton VAMC is expected to open the newly relocated clinic in Oneonta at 1 Foxcare Drive, Suite # 104 on December 6.
This is a move from its previous location at 109 North Main Street Bainbridge, NY.
The relocated clinic provides more and enhanced services as well as additional space for patient privacy, enabling VA the ability to implement Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) and expand services through telemedicine - doing so in an economically responsible way that maximizes taxpayer dollars.
The move also increases the accessibility of care to Veterans, providing it in a location where an overwhelming majority of Veterans reside.
Letters have been sent to every Veteran utilizing the clinic at the prior location in Bainbridge, informing them of the change of location and providing contact information for Jodeya Jackson, Stratton VAMC’s Primary Care Administrative Officer at (518) 626-6561.