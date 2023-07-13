Varick Street Closed to Vehicle Traffic Friday and Saturday for Pedestrian-Only Trial

UTICA, N.Y. -- This Friday and Saturday evening beginning at 8:00, there will be no vehicle traffic on Varick Street.
Why?
There's a pedestrian-only trial taking place on those days and at that time.
The City of Utica is implementing this trial to increase "walkability in the popular commercial corridor and to encourage further pedestrian traffic," a release states.
If you plan to drive to Varick Street on those days, you'll need to park in adjacent streets and lots, then walk to Varick Street.
The change in traffic this weekend is designed to make the Varick Street District "more appealing, more environmentally-friendly and more unique," a release states.
