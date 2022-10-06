Verdict reached for Sauquoit man accused of sexual abuse

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- A jury reached a verdict Thursday, for a Sauquoit man who was accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13, for several years.
30- year-old Anthony Bonanza was arrested back in march, following an indictment by a grand jury in Herkimer County.
Bonanza is guilty of rape in the 1st degree, criminal sexual act in the 1st degree, 2 counts of sexual abuse, and 4 counts of endangering the welfare of a child for conduct occurring from 2015 to 2017, with a child less than 11 years old.
Sentencing will take place on November 21st.