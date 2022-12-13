 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations up to
around two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high
as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly
depending on location and elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter
storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and
confidence increases.


&&

Vernon man pleads guilty to distributing, transporting and possessing child pornography

  • Updated
  • 0
Otsego County man arrested

VERNON, N.Y. -- 39-year-old Chad Srogi of Vernon pled guilty Tuesday, to distributing, transporting and possessing child pornography.

Srogi admitted during the hearing, to putting the images on various social media platforms. He had more than 100 files and also admitted that back in 2007 he was convicted on similar charges, in the state of Florida.

The possession charge has a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years. The distribution and transportation of child pornography charges have a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 40 years.

He also faces a $250,000 fine, a term of supervised release of at least five years to life, forfeiture to the United States of property used to commit his offenses, restitution to identified victims and will have to register as a sex offender.

Recommended for you