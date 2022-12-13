Vernon man pleads guilty to distributing, transporting and possessing child pornography

VERNON, N.Y. -- 39-year-old Chad Srogi of Vernon pled guilty Tuesday, to distributing, transporting and possessing child pornography.
Srogi admitted during the hearing, to putting the images on various social media platforms. He had more than 100 files and also admitted that back in 2007 he was convicted on similar charges, in the state of Florida.
The possession charge has a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years. The distribution and transportation of child pornography charges have a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 40 years.
He also faces a $250,000 fine, a term of supervised release of at least five years to life, forfeiture to the United States of property used to commit his offenses, restitution to identified victims and will have to register as a sex offender.