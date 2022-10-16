Verona to flush fire hydrants this week

Verona, N.Y.-- Residents in Verona may notice some water discoloration this week. That's because the water department will be flushing hydrants. Hydrant flushing will begin tomorrow and will continue through Thursday. Flushing will begin at 6:30 AM and run through 3:30 PM each day. The water department is asking residents to avoid using water while hydrants in your area are being flushed. Residents should also avoid washing clothes until any water discoloration subsides. Hydrants will be flushed in Verona, Sarenski/Tilden Hill, Route 365, Sconondoa, Snyder and Durhamville water districts.