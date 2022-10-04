Vessel named in honor of Harriet Tubman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the New York State Canal Corporation named one of their vessels in honor of Harriet Tubman.
Tubman was a leading figure of the Underground Railroad movement and helped free dozens of enslaved people. She made many trips along the canal which provided an accessible route to Canada for many Freedom Seekers.
"As we celebrate the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman's birth, it is our honor to recognize her commitment as a self-sacrificing abolitionist, suffragist, Civil War hero, and nurse who made meaningful and lasting contributions to our state and America's history. By naming a vessel in her honor, we are uplifting her story of great sacrifice and the unique role that our state's canals played as part of the Underground Railroad," Gov. Hochul said.
The corporation dedicated the unnamed tugboat at a ceremony along the Genesee River Spur of the Erie Canal in Rochester, just a short distance away from the abolitionist’s home and final resting place, in Auburn.
The Canal Corporation Board of Trustees voted to name the tugboat in honor of Tubman at their September meeting.
The 2019 vessel is stationed along the Erie Canal at the Canal Corporations maintenance facility in Lyons, Wayne County.
When working the canal the tugboat pushes other non-motorized vessels during transit that are essential for performing routine canal operations.