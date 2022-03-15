Veteran cameraman and Ukrainian journalist killed near Kyiv while reporting for Fox News

Cameraman and editor Pierre Zakrzewski is pictured in an undated photo. An attack on a Fox News crew reporting near the Ukranian capital of Kyiv left two of the network's journalists dead and its correspondent severely injured, the country's Ministry of Defense said on March 15. Killed in the attack were Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a Ukrainian journalist. Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.