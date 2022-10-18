Veteran Resource Fair to be held in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – The Otsego County Veterans Coalition will be holding its very first Veteran Resource Fair on Nov. 3.
Agencies assisting Veterans in Otsego and surrounding counties will be there to help connect veteran, service members and their families with services and benefits.
The event will take place at the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Following the event there will be a Veterans Day Community Concert Band, the performance will begin at 3 p.m.
The event is free to the public and any agencies or organizations who want to attend should contact Jason Davis, at the Binghamton Vet Center at 607-722-2393.