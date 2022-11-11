Veterans' organizations can now apply for grant covering costs of improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday, $5 million is now available through the state's new Veteran's Nonprofit Capital Program.
Veterans' organizations can now apply for reimbursement for costs related to improvements and enhancements of services made available to the state's veterans, active-duty members and their families.
The NYS Division of Veterans Services will administer the funds which will range between $25,000 and $75,000.
"The work done to support our veterans and their families extends to the entire community through Veterans' organizations which provide critical services. The $5 million available today ensures these critical resources have the infrastructure to safely and effectively continue their work of serving those who have protected our democracy and freedoms," Hochul said.
For this program, veterans' organizations are defined as any not-for-profit organization doing business in the state, the members consist of veterans and the main purpose benefits members of the country's Armed Forces.
More information is available on their website, where you can also apply. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on March 31.