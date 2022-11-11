 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veterans' organizations can now apply for grant covering costs of improvements

  • 0
Army Fort Drum

FILE - This July 28, 2010 file photo shows soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division saluting during the National Anthem during a welcome home ceremony attended by Vice President Joe Biden in Fort Drum, N.Y. In a massive restructuring, the U.S. Army is slashing the number of active duty combat brigades from 45 to 33, and shifting thousands of soldiers out of bases around the country as it moves forward with a longtime plan to cut the size of the service by 80,000. The U.S. Army plans to eliminate one of three combat brigades at northern New York's Fort Drum. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday, $5 million is now available through the state's new Veteran's Nonprofit Capital Program.

Veterans' organizations can now apply for reimbursement for costs related to improvements and enhancements of services made available to the state's veterans, active-duty members and their families. 

The NYS Division of Veterans Services will administer the funds which will range between $25,000 and $75,000.

"The work done to support our veterans and their families extends to the entire community through Veterans' organizations which provide critical services. The $5 million available today ensures these critical resources have the infrastructure to safely and effectively continue their work of serving those who have protected our democracy and freedoms," Hochul said. 

For this program, veterans' organizations are defined as any not-for-profit organization doing business in the state, the members consist of veterans and the main purpose benefits members of the country's Armed Forces. 

More information is available on their website, where you can also apply. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on March 31. 

Recommended for you