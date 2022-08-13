Victim improves in condition after car crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police say the second victim in the fatal car crash earlier in the week has improved in condition.
Police say 19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is awake and talking after he spent days in the hospital in critical condition.
Janicke was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after police say the car went off the road and overturned onto its roof on I-790 near the Route 12 ramp.
29-year-old Quadre DeBerry, who was also in the car, was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.