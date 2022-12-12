Victims of hate crimes now have more protection from mistreatment by insurance companies

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Victims of hate crimes will now have more protection from the mistreatment by insurance companies, thanks to new legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul Monday.
The new law stops insurance companies from canceling, raising premiums, refusing to issue a policy or refusing to renew a policy due to any claims made for a loss that is a result of a hate crime. The law will apply to individuals, religious organizations and nonprofits.
"New York stands strong against acts of hate wherever they occur, and we will continue to hold perpetrators of these horrific crimes accountable. If an individual is targeted for a hate crime, the last thing they should worry about is losing their insurance, and with this legislation, we are taking action to protect victims and ensure every New Yorker is treated with dignity and respect," Hochul said.
If evidence is given to the insurance company proving hate crimes caused a loss, insurance can not be changed, premiums raised, etc. The law ensures perpetrators of hate crimes cannot use the legislation in their favor as well.