 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Victorian Valentines on display at Oneida Co. History Center

  • 0

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County History Center is hosting an exhibit now through March 5, displaying a large selection of Victorian era and vintage Valentines.

Oneida History Center Valentine's craft and exhibit

Many from the Proctor family collection will be on display in this pop-up exhibit. The collection spans from the 1880s - 1930s. 

Children of all ages are invited to visit the History Center to make old-fashioned handmade cards. Cut, paste, and decorate with provided materials. Art projects are designed for ages four and up.

 The History Center is open Tue.- Sat 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM.   

The special exhibit of cards will be on display through March 4.

Recommended for you