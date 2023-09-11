Village of Clinton remembers hometown hero on 9/11

CLINTON, NY - A solemn day of remembrance across the United States and here at home as we remember those lost on September 11th, 22 years ago.
On Monday, the Village of Clinton held a 9/11 memorial ceremony to remember a native son who lost his life on that fateful day.
Edward Porter Felt was one of the passengers on United flight 93 which went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The passengers on that plane overpowered the hijackers and forced it to crash before reaching its intended target.
Felt's family, including his mother, and members of the Clinton fire department, along with residents of the village, took the time to honor him and the rest of the flight 93 passengers.
"He made that selfless decision to help our country, and defend our citizens in a moment when a lot of us didn't know what to do,” said Flight 93 Memorial Committee member, Christopher Clancy.
"He stepped forward with many other passengers on that flight and helped save part of our country"
If you would like to donate to the Edward Porter Felt Flight 93 Memorial, click here.